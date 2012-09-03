(Jo Bryant is an etiquette advisor and editor at Debrett's, the
UK authority on etiquette and modern manners (www.debretts.com).
Any opinions expressed are her own. Debrett's has a publishing
heritage dating back over two centuries with a contemporary
range of publications including "A-Z of Modern Manners",
"Etiquette for Girls" and "Guide for the Modern Gentleman".)
By Jo Bryant
LONDON, Sept 3 London's public transport system
has been put to the test in 2012. It began with the party-goers
for The Queen's Jubilee celebrations, and has culminated in
sporting fans and tourists getting around the capital for the
London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.
Public transport inevitably throws you into close proximity
with your fellow human beings and, in these circumstances, good
manners are of paramount importance. Practise the small
courtesies and you will find that getting from A to B doesn't
have to be a traumatic experience.
Wait for other passengers to exit before boarding the train:
never jostle past people who are trying to get off.
Be aware of your luggage and bags. Watch out for other
people's feet if using a wheelie suitcase and remember to be
aware of what's behind you when wearing a rucksack (backpack).
If the carriage is crowded don't take up an additional seat
with your excess baggage. No one should ever have to ask you to
move your baggage. Don't sprawl in your seat, or put dirty feet
on the seat opposite.
Always offer your seat to those who need it more than you do -
the elderly, disabled or obviously pregnant. Mothers with small
children in tow should also be given priority.
Be tolerant if sudden lurches (a frequent occurrence on buses
and tubes) propel you into close proximity with other
passengers. Apologise if you're the perpetrator, and smile
politely if you're the one being crushed.
Keep conversations with travelling companions or on mobile
phones quiet and discreet - you don't want everyone around you
to be involuntarily eavesdropping.
Avoid smelly foods on busy trains and tubes; even the least
offensive choice can seem overwhelmingly pungent in the
proximity of a crowded carriage.
If you are using headphones, be aware that your music may be
painfully audible to your neighbours, so adjust the volume
accordingly. However, always use headphones: it is the height of
bad manners to inflict music, or a noisy DVD soundtrack, on
other people in a confined public place.
Keep personal grooming private: no tweezing, plucking,
manicuring etc. on public transport. This goes for applying
make-up too.
Put discarded newspapers, coffee cups and so on into the bin
or take them with you - no one will want to sit surrounded by
your detritus.
Help people off the train with heavy baggage, mothers with
pushchairs and elderly passengers who find the step down
difficult.
By adhering to some basic good manners and respect for your
fellow passengers, even the most crowded journeys can be made
more tolerable.
