By Jo Bryant
LONDON, April 15 Spring is here, which means
that the wedding planning season is well underway. For those
getting married this summer, the next few months will be very
memorable but tense.
With large budgets at stake, tricky family scenarios to
manage and the pressure to host the 'perfect day', it is easy
for brides and grooms to feel stressed. Here is a quick guide to
some of the most common wedding etiquette dilemmas:
The over-enthusiastic mother/mother-in-law-to-be.
Difficult family situations and interfering mothers can add
pressure to an already tricky process, and the run up to your
dream day is often extremely stressful.
Allocate both the mothers a special job - this may be
allowing them to help with the flowers, or research wedding car
options. Let them feel involved and part of the process, and you
should be able to restrain the meddling!
The question of 'plus ones'.
Just like the wedding budget, there is never enough space on
the guest list to invite everyone. It is natural that on such a
special occasion you want include all your friends and family,
so make sure you prioritise your guest list to include those who
really matter.
There will be plenty of people on the list who have other
halves, many of which you may not know very well. Don't feel
obliged to include a 'plus one' for everyone - do you want to
look back at your photos and see people you don't recognise?
Remember that every person you invite uses up a ceremony seat
and some of the budget and, therefore, limits who else you can
invite.
However, there are exceptions. You should invite both halves
of couples who are engaged and those who won't know anyone else
at the wedding. Take the time to find out their names so you
avoid writing 'and guest' on the invitation. One way of
compromising is to invite them to come along for the evening,
after the meal and speeches.
Don't forget, too, that it is considered the height of
rudeness for a guest to ask for a 'plus one' or to assume that a
partner is invited.
No-children allowed.
Many couples decide not to include kids on their big day,
but it must be handled carefully. It's likely that the majority
of your guests will respect your decision and make suitable
arrangements, but it's also likely that there will be a few
guests who make you feel uncomfortable about your decision.
Remember, it's your day, but if you adopt a no-kids policy,
stick to your decision. Make no exceptions, even for your best
friend or closest family member, as it's unfair on other guests
who have organised childcare. It often helps to give a reason
and make a specific age cut-off point - for example,
'unfortunately due to the limited size of the Luxury Hotel, we
have decided not to invite children under the age of eight'.
Who pays for the bridesmaids dresses?
Being asked to be a bridesmaid is a great honour, but it can
also turn into an expensive nightmare. Inevitably there will be
some evenings out spent planning the day, as well as the cost of
the hen party. There is the expense of travel to the wedding,
accommodation for the wedding night (and sometimes the night
before too), not to mention the wedding present.
Brides, should, therefore, try to help out by paying for the
bridesmaids' dresses. It is important to include the costs in
the initial budget, and to also tell your bridesmaids when you
ask them.
If budget is very tight, you could ask them to pay for their
shoes and any accessories (cover-ups, wraps, jackets etc). Just
make sure you tell them in advance.
Allow plenty of time to choose the right dresses. Listen to
their opinions too - just because you're paying doesn't mean
that you can totally overrule their wishes.
Complex families and the top table.
The seating plan often turns into one of the biggest
logistical nightmares of the wedding. For the traditional
wedding where the parents of the bride are married and are the
hosts, and groom's parents are together, then the top table
doesn't generally pose a problem. If parents are divorced and
remarried, it can seem impossible to keep everyone happy.
Tricky family politics can often cause unease and create a
difficult atmosphere.
One simple solution is to go for a non-traditional seating
plan and ignore the whole idea of a 'top' table. Each of the
parents/side of the family can be allocated their own table with
their closest friends or relatives, leaving the bride and groom
to sit with their wedding party and friends.
Many couples regret trying to force a traditional seating
plan onto complex family situations. It's much better to be able
to sit comfortably at the reception and see relaxed family and
friends having fun.
How should we ask for money on our gift list?
Times have changed and many couples have already set up home
before they get married, so the idea of asking for china and
linen seems pointless. Asking for money as your gift list is now
quite commonplace, but it must be handled carefully.
Guests must feel like they are giving money to something
worthwhile, so one of the most popular financial gift lists is
for honeymoon contributions.
Many travel agents host the facility for guests to securely
transfer money towards your holiday of a lifetime. Some
companies even offer specific elements of the holiday as a gift.
For example, a night's hotel accommodation, car hire, transfers,
a meal in a specific restaurant, diving expenses, ski passes
etc.
Alternatively, you can explain that you are saving up for
something specific, for example a new kitchen, house extension
etc. Just make sure you give a reassurance that the money will
be spent wisely.