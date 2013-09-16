(Pamela Eyring is the president of The Protocol School of
Washington (PSOW), which provides professional business
etiquette and international protocol training. Founded in 1988,
PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to become
accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's website
is: www.psow.edu.)
By Pamela Eyring
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 It's been said that good
manners will open doors that the best education cannot. Not
surprisingly, there's a good bit of research to support the
point, too.
A recent survey by OfficeTeam found that 80 percent of
executives say clothing affects an employee's chances of earning
a promotion. In a separate survey, the company also found that
nearly 40 percent of managers do not respond favorably to social
media "friend" requests from employees while 46 percent aren't
keen on connecting with their boss on social media.
But leading the way in terms of contributing to poor form in
the work place - and not all that surprisingly - is the
inappropriate use of technology. In fact, a recent study by
Robert Half Technology found that 64 percent of surveyed CIOs
said the increase use of mobile devices, including cell phones
and tablets, has led to a significant increase in breaches of
workplace etiquette.
That's up from the 51 percent who reported failures in
etiquette just three years ago.
It's for reasons like these that The Protocol School of
Washington established Bring Your Manners to Work Day.
Commemorated annually on the first Friday of September, the
day is intended to remind employees and employers that manners
matter. From talking loudly on one's cell phone and texting
during meetings to dressing inappropriately and showing up late,
bad manners aren't just bad form, their bad for business.
Because it's statistically important to Bring Your Manners
to Work every day, The Protocol School of Washington offers the
following dos and don'ts:
* Don't cell yell. People tend to speak three times louder
on a cell phone than in person. Mind your volume.
* Do respect people's personal space while on the phone. A
'safe cell distance' is considered to be 10 feet.
* Don't check your phone during meals and meetings. Instead
keep phones off or on vibrate and pay attention to and engage
those around you.
* Do dress appropriately for the work place. In other words,
save the see-through dresses, sandals with socks, Lycra bike
shorts, muscle shirts, and plunging necklines for other
occasions.
* Don't "borrow" from other people's desks or (dare I even
say it) lunches without permission.
* Do clean up your messes, be it in the kitchen or at the
copier, don't expect others to clean up after you.
* Don't gossip. Over-sharing about your own personal life
should also be avoided.
* Do be on time to meetings, conference calls, and
appointments.
* Don't sink to someone else's standards. Just because
coworkers behave badly is not a reason for you to follow suit.
Always keep your poise and do the right thing, even if you're
doing it alone. It matters and will be noticed.
If a coworker's behavior is infringing upon your ability to
perform your job well, address it directly with the individual.
Clearly state how their behavior is impacting you, and,
perhaps, others. Kindly request a change of behavior emphasizing
how everyone could benefit from it. If the problem persists and
is truly more than a mere annoyance, then bring it to the
attention of your supervisor.
On the other hand, if a change happens, by all means be sure
to say "thank you."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)