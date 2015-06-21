By Pamela Eyring
| June 22
June 22 According to "Happiness at Work" by
author Jessica Pryce-Jones, American workers spend an average of
90,000 hours at work over their lifetime.
With so much time spent in cubicles and under the glare of
fluorescent lights (and constant deadlines), maintaining
civility and respect is not only important for personal success
but also for the psychological well-being of your entire office.
Whether you are a recent hire or just need a refresher
course on interoffice relationships, here are some practical
reminders on maintaining professional decorum and respect in a
shared workplace.
Volume Control: With open workspaces becoming more
commonplace, a closed door can't shut out a loud co-worker or
someone on a speakerphone. If you have to make phone calls in an
open setting, make sure to control your own volume and respect
your neighbors. Or if your office has privacy rooms, utilize
them.
Food for thought: The shared office kitchen is often the
most contentious room in any office setting. From leaving last
week's half eaten lunch in the fridge to stinking up the kitchen
with reheated kimchi, employees need to show respect and mind
their manners when it comes to culinary concerns. If there is a
sink, do your own dishes instead of leaving them for later.
Happy returns: Nothing can raise the ire of your fellow
employee quicker than "borrowing" a stapler, a pair of scissors
or a pen without asking. What's worse is when you forget to
return the item. Remember what your parents taught you as a
child - never borrow something without asking and if you do, be
sure and return it as soon as possible.
The late show: With our deadline-driven workday, time is
more valuable than ever. If you have a meeting with a co-worker
or team, show respect by being on time. The same goes for
meeting deadlines on a collaborative project. Nothing leaves a
worse impression than someone having to pay the price for your
tardiness.
Language barrier: In an office setting, you are surrounded
by people of all faiths, backgrounds and moral codes of conduct.
Given this diversity, be sure and watch your language by editing
out swear words, demeaning phrases and other offensive remarks.
Showing respect in all forms of communication will speak volumes
about you.
Idle gossip: No matter where you work, most of us have
encountered office gossip, been a party to it, or been the
victim of it. Constantly engaging in such behavior can lead to
long-term unhappiness with co-workers. If you indulge in office
gossip, think about what it's doing to your own reputation - not
to mention the hurt feelings of your office mates.
Credit score: No one likes someone who takes all the
credit- especially for a team project. Remember that the most
happy work environments are collaborative places where people
share ideas and concepts. Even if you are the lead on a project,
don't forget to recognize the efforts of your co-workers.
Bittersweet smells: More and more companies are adopting a
fragrance-free policy due to allergies, headaches and other
reactions to body sprays, aftershave and even designer perfumes.
For that segment of your work family that is truly bothered by
such smells (including pop-up air fresheners), be a team player
and save the sprays for the off hours.
Groom with a view: We've all heard horror stories about
co-workers who clip their nails and even floss their teeth in a
cubicle or open office. But please show some professional and
personal decorum by arriving at your office pre-groomed and
ready for work.
Private screenings: How many times have you been composing a
private email and a co-worker stops to talk and glances at your
work, giving your monitor more than a few seconds of screen
time? Always remember to respect your co-workers'
privacy-especially with their online work.
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington, the global leader in international
protocol, business etiquette and cross-cultural awareness
training. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Dubai, the school
was founded in 1988 and is the only U.S. educational institution
of its kind accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing
Education and Training (ACCET.org). For more information, visit
www.psow.edu.)
