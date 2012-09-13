HONG KONG, Sept 13 Etisalat, the
United Arab Emirates' biggest telecommunications company, raised
about $510 million from the sale of a stake in Indonesia's PT XL
Axiata.
The company sold 775 million shares at 6,300 rupiah each,
putting the deal at 4.88 trillion rupiah ($510.03 million),
according to a term sheet of the offering seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
The shares were priced at a discount of 6 percent to
Wednesday's close, after having been marketed in a range of
6,100 to 6,300 rupiah each.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley managed the share
sale.
($1 = 9568.0000 Indonesian rupiah)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)