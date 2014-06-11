* Four euro, dollar tranches with tenors of five to 12 years
* Pricing is tightest ever vs mid-swaps for a bond from Gulf
* Partly due to factors specific to Etisalat
* Also helped by Gulf's growing safe haven status
* Proceeds to partly replace loan for Maroc Telecom buy
DUBAI, June 11 Abu Dhabi-based
telecommunications operator Etisalat sold $4.3 billion
worth of bonds on Wednesday, setting one record as the region's
biggest corporate issue ever and another for the cheapest
pricing, bankers said.
The issue's success was due partly to factors specific to
Etisalat, which is rated Aa3/AA-/A+ by the main credit agencies,
including its state ownership and healthy financial profile.
It is also partly due to the Gulf's strong economic
performance during the global instability of the past few years,
which has made more investors view the region as a safe haven.
In its maiden bond issue, Etisalat sold fixed-rate debt in
four tranches with maturities ranging from five to 12 years to
replace some of the debt used to fund its 4.2 billion euro ($5.7
billion) purchase of a majority stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom
from France's Vivendi.
The firm tightened pricing for a seven-year, 1.2 billion
euro tranche to 80 basis points over mid-swaps, 20 bps inside
its initial thoughts, while a 12-year euro tranche of the same
size was priced at 110 bps, 15 bps within the guidance.
A five-year, $500 million U.S. dollar bond was priced at
67.5 bps over mid-swaps, compared to initial price thoughts of
80 bps, and a 10-year, $500 million offering was printed at 87.5
bps, against original thoughts of 100-110 bps.
The issue eclipsed past jumbo bond issues in the Gulf,
including a $3.5 billion Islamic bond from Dubai property
developer Nakheel which was repaid in 2009, bankers said.
It was also the first time that any debt issuer from the
Gulf, including governments, had priced a bond in the double
digits above mid-swaps. The Qatar government achieved 115 bps
over mid-swaps with a five-year sukuk in July 2012, and a
10-year trade from Abu Dhabi National Energy Co in
April this year was at the same figure.
Despite the tight pricing, the Etisalat bond still offered a
small pick-up compared to the current secondary market prices of
some Gulf quasi-sovereign issuers, such as Abu Dhabi state fund
Mubadala Development Co, which had an eight-year bond
trading at 66.6 bps over its Z-spread on Wednesday.
Lead managers for the Etisalat issue were Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and RBS.
