DUBAI, May 8 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi-based telecoms firm Etisalat
has sent out an invitation to banks to pitch for
arranger roles on a potential bond issuance, sources said.
The company is planning to access the bond market to fund
part of its 4.2 billion euro ($5.85 billion) acquisition of a 53
percent stake in Morocco's Maroc Telecom from Vivendi
.
Etisalat said earlier on Thursday that it expects to close
the acquisition on May 14.
The plan is to use bond market financing to take out a
bridge loan signed in connection with the acquisition. Should it
issue, it will be the operator's maiden public debt offering.
Late last month, the company agreed a dual-tranche 3.15
billion euro facility to fund a large part of its acquisition.
The financing consists of two facilities, which can be used
in euros and/or in U.S. dollars, and has been borrowed from a
group of 17 international, regional and local banks.
The first tranche is a 12-month bridge loan amounting to 2.1
billion euros at a price of 45 basis points over Euribor for the
first six months, and then increasing by 15 bps in each of the
following three months.
The second tranche is a 1.05 billion euro three-year loan
with a margin of 87 bps over Euribor.
The rest of the purchase price will be funded by an unnamed
Abu Dhabi government-owned entity, sources told Reuters last
month. {ID:nL6N0NJ0PE]
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by David French)