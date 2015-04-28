DUBAI, April 28 Abu Dhabi-based
telecommunications operator Etisalat will raise up to
$500 million through a re-opening of its June 2019 bond, which
is expected to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead
arrangers showed.
Price guidance for the issue has been set in the area of 80
basis points over midswaps, the document showed. The bonds will
be fungible with those issued earlier in the series after 40
days.
Etisalat, rated Aa3/AA-/A+ by the main credit agencies, said
in a statement to the stock exchange that it would issue bonds
under its $7 billion global medium-term note programme. It did
not provide any details.
HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are bookrunners for the
bond tap.
Last June, the company sold $4.3 billion worth of maiden
bonds in four tranches with maturities ranging from five to 12
years, setting a record as the region's biggest corporate issue
ever.
