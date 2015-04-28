DUBAI, April 28 United Arab Emirates-based
telecom operator Etisalat on Tuesday priced a
reopening of its existing 2019 bond, raising an additional $400
million, a document from lead arrangers said.
Known as a tap, the bond was priced at 72.5 basis points over
midswaps and came at a re-offer price of 101.106, the document
showed.
The deal has the same terms as the June 2019 bond which the
operator sold last year as part of a $4.3 billion multi-tranche
debut issue.
HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi were
bookrunners on the bond tap.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French;
Editing by Tom Arnold)