DUBAI, FEB 1 - UAE telecoms operator Etisalat named Saleh Al Abdooli as chief executive of its domestic operations on Wednesday, also appointing a new CEO for Egyptian unit Etisalat Misr in the latest management reshuffle at the former state telecoms monopoly.

Abdooli was CEO of Etisalat Misr, but now takes the reins in the UAE - replacing acting CEO Nasser bin Obood - where rival du has built up an estimated 45 percent share of mobile subscribers since launching services in 2007.

Saeed Al Hamli is now chief of Etisalat Misr, in which Etisalat owns a 66 percent stake.

Etisalat is active in 18 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, but its home market provided three-quarters of revenue in the third quarter.

Earlier this month, Etisalat appointed Jamal al Jarwan as the its new chief regional officer for Asia and analysts expect the operator will also appoint heads for Africa and the Middle East.

Last August, Ahmad Julfar became group chief executive while in December Daniel Ritz appointed chief strategy officer and Serkan Okandan group chief financial officer. Matthew Willsher joined as chief marketing officer last year. (Reporting by Matt Smith)