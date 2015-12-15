* Company keen to close loan in Q1 2016
* Funding to be structured as revolving credit facility
* Joins several other Gulf companies seeking funding
By Tom Arnold and David French
DUBAI, Dec 15 United Arab Emirates-based
Etisalat is talking to banks about raising a $2
billion loan, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday, as the telecommunications firm seeks funding amid a
shift in Gulf loan markets.
It joins a flurry of regional companies seeking to secure
funding before a likely rise in U.S. interest rates pushes up
borrowing rates, while the availability of loan finance is also
being impacted by a liquidity squeeze within Gulf banks.
Etisalat is keen to close the loan, which will be structured
as a revolving credit facility, in the first quarter of 2016,
two of the sources said.
One of the sources, at an international bank, said the loan
would be classified as a stand-by facility, meaning Etisalat
could ask for lower pricing as further fees would be levied if
the cash is utilised.
Nobody was immediately available to comment from Etisalat.
Companies in the UAE have enjoyed several years of cheap
funding as banks built up huge capital cushions as a result of
strong oil prices.
But the weakening in oil markets since last year has raised
fears of a liquidity squeeze, compounded by expectations that
governments in the region will follow an expected move by the
U.S. Federal Reserve by raising interest rates in coming months.
The majority government-owned firm provides services to 169
million subscribers in 18 countries across the Middle East, Asia
and Africa, according to Etisalat's website. In September it
allowed foreign and institutional investors to own its
shares.
