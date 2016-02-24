(Adds reporting credit)
DUBAI Feb 24 United Arab Emirates-based
Etisalat has scrapped plans to raise a $2 billion loan
despite the telecommunications firm having the funds agreed with
a group of local and international banks, sources aware of the
matter said on Wednesday.
Etisalat was among a number of regional companies which had
sought to secure funding in recent months on the expectation
that higher U.S. interest rates would push up borrowing rates
later in the year.
However, the companies informed the group of banks
supporting the loan in the last few days that it would no longer
require the funds as the firm had sufficient liquidity,
according to two sources aware of the matter.
"The message from the company was very unclear but it seems
the board didn't agree to go forward as they felt they were
highly liquid," said one of the sources, a UAE-based banker.
No one at Etisalat was immediately available for comment.
The firm was seeking a three-year loan which would be
structured as a revolving credit facility and used as a back-up
line of credit, sources told Reuters in December.
Since then, a group of 10 local and international banks
agreed to equally fund the $2 billion amount, according to the
UAE-based banker, with both sources stating the loan was due to
close shortly.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)