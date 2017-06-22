(Adds analysts comment, background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had
already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to
banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency
devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Talks between Etisalat Nigeria and lenders to restructure
the $1.2 billion loan agreed in 2013 have failed to produce a
deal, forcing the banks to step in this month.
Ibrahim Dikko, vice president for regulatory affairs, said
the company currently owed lenders around $575 million and talks
with lenders were ongoing.
The total amount of debt outstanding were $227 million and
113 billion naira ($359 million), he told Reuters in a phone
interview.
The loan agreed with 13 local banks in 2013 was a seven-year
facility to refinance a $650 million loan and fund expansion of
its network. Etisalat Nigeria missed payments in February after
sharp falls in the value of the Nigerian naira bloated the loan
value, making repayments difficult.
Exotix Capital said in a note Etisalat Nigeria shareholders
had refused to give further bailouts to the company to reduce
pressure or convert its obligations to equity, and hence the
telecom firm had missed its most recent repayment in May.
Parent Etisalat, which is carrying its 45 percent stake in
the Nigerian arm at nil value, said on Tuesday it had been
ordered to transfer its shares to a loan trustee by June 23,
after negotiations failed.
The UAE group, which generates 3.7 percent of its revenue
from Nigeria, had questioned the rationale of investing more in
the local unit, when asked by lenders to recapitalise its
affiliate as an option, sources said.
Exotix said the company had struggled with several years of
losses due to low revenue, tough competition and more recently
currency losses, adding its second-biggest shareholder Abu Dhabi
state investment fund Mubadala has been trying to divest its
stake for some time.
One telecom analyst said Etisalat Nigeria could struggle to
find new investors, putting lenders in a weak negotiating
position, although the company could be viable if acquired by
one of its rivals.
Another option could be to restructure the loan, pending any
new investors coming along, Exotix said. Etisalat Nigeria has
initiated changes to its shareholding structure.
Renaissance Capital analyst said Etisalat could be worth
$1.2 billion based on an enterprise value to operating cashflow
multiple, compared with South Africa's MTN and other
African peers.
Etisalat Nigeria has 20 million subscribers, according to
Nigeria's telecom regulator, making it the country's number four
mobile operator with a 14 percent market share. MTN has 47
percent, Globacom 20 percent and Airtel - a subsidiary of
India's Bharti Airtel - 19 percent.
($1 = 315.00 naira)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)