LAGOS, April 28 The Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi telecom group Etisalat is meeting lenders in London on Friday for talks on restructuring a $1.2 billion debt, Access Bank CEO said.

Access Bank is one of the lenders in the consortium. Access CEO Herbert Wigwe said the meeting was continuing and he expected to get the results of the discussions next week. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)