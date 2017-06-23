ABUJA, June 23 Nigeria's central bank said on
Friday it intervened in talks after Etisalat Nigeria
defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan because it sought to prevent
job losses and asset stripping.
Isaac Okorafor, a spokesman for the Central Bank of Nigeria,
said the bank intervened, along with telecoms regulator the
Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) because Etisalat Nigeria
is a "systemically important telecommunications company".
Talks between Etisalat Nigeria and lenders to restructure
the $1.2 billion loan agreed in 2013 have failed to produce a
deal, forcing the banks to step in this month.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
editing by Susan Thomas)