a day ago
Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks collapse -sources
#Bankruptcy News
July 3, 2017 / 2:09 PM / a day ago

Etisalat Nigeria chairman resigns after debt talks collapse -sources

By Chijioke Ohuocha

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of Etisalat Nigeria, Hakeem Belo-Osagie, has resigned from the telecoms company after talks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan collapsed, prompting a major foreign shareholder to exit the business, two company sources told Reuters.

Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala said on June 23 it had pulled out of Etisalat Nigeria after the telecoms firm failed to restructure the loan with Nigerian banks.

The sources said the lenders had retained Etisalat Nigeria Chief Executive Matthew Wilshire but that discussion were ongoing on the use of the brand, whose parent company is United Arab Emirates' Etisalat.

