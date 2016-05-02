BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 2 Kuwaiti telecom firm Zain has agreed to buy a 92.3 percent stake in Sudanese fixed line operator Canar for 349.6 million dirhams ($95.2 million) from Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat.
The deal is subject to approval from the Sudanese authorities, Etisalat added in a bourse statement on Monday.
Zain is Sudan's No.1 mobile operator by subscribers.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.