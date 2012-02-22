NEW DELHI Feb 22 Etisalat's Indian joint venture will shut down its mobile phone network after the country's top court ordered all telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked in four months, including those held by the UAE carrier's joint venture.

"As unanimously resolved by the board this evening, Etisalat DB will be taking steps to reduce operating costs, including the suspension of its network and services..." Etisalat said in a statement.

Etisalat said it would decide on any future participation in the Indian market when there is clarity on a spectrum auction process and regulatory policy. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)