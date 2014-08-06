DUBAI Aug 6 United Arab Emirates
telecommunications operator Etisalat said on Wednesday
that its Egyptian unit was considering whether to conduct an
initial public offer of shares and that no decision had been
taken yet.
Etisalat Misr is planning a $500 million share sale on the
Egyptian stock exchange, Bloomberg reported earlier this week,
quoting unnamed sources.
"No decision has been taken yet regarding the IPO as the
subject is still under review by Etisalat Misr's board and it is
subject to approval by the company's shareholders including
Etisalat," the parent said in a statement to Abu Dhabi's bourse.
