* Etisalat Misr board reviewing IPO plans - statement
* No decision taken yet on IPO plans
(Adds details)
DUBAI Aug 6 United Arab Emirates
telecommunications operator Etisalat said on Wednesday
that its Egyptian business was considering a listing on the
Egyptian stock exchange, but no decision had been taken yet.
Local media reports had said earlier this week that Etisalat
Misr was considering a listing. Bloomberg reported the planned
share sale would be worth $500 million, quoting unnamed sources.
"No decision has been taken yet regarding the IPO (listing)
as the subject is still under review by Etisalat Misr's board
and it is subject to approval by the company's shareholders
including Etisalat," the parent said in a statement to Abu
Dhabi's bourse.
A successful sale would give a further boost to the Egyptian
stock market, which has risen by about 32.8 percent this year,
recovering from a slump in the last few years. The downturn
followed the popular uprising that ousted President Hosni
Mubarak in 2011, sending the country into turmoil and deterring
foreign investors.
But activity has picked up this year. In May, Arabian Cement
Co listed on Cairo's bourse and was 18.5 times
over-subscribed, making it the first major listing in Egypt
since the uprising.
Etisalat, which has operations in 15 countries in the Middle
East, Asia and Africa, has a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom
, which it bought for 4.14 billion euros.
It also sold $4.3 billion worth of bonds in June, setting
one record as the region's biggest corporate issue ever.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane
Merriman)