By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 28
3.15 billion euro ($4.36 billion) facility to fund its purchase
of Maroc Telecom, opting to borrow rather than use cash
to exploit low interest rates and maintain dividend levels, its
CFO said.
The Gulf's No.2 telecom operator by market value expects to
conclude its first major acquisition of the decade by the end of
May, having agreed to pay 4.2 billion euros for Paris-listed
Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.
Etisalat opted to borrow to fund the acquisition despite
having a net cash balance of 13.3 billion dirhams ($3.62
billion) as of the end of March.
"The cost of debt is very low so we thought it would be wise
for Etisalat to leverage the balance sheet to optimise the
capital structure," Serkan Okandan, Etisalat's chief financial
officer, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
He said such borrowing would also enable Etisalat, which
posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Sunday, to
maintain dividends around current levels. It paid 0.35 dirhams
per share for the second half of 2013.
The new facility consists of a 2.1 billion euro one-year
bridge loan, priced at Euribor plus 45 basis points for the
first six months. This then increases by 15 bps in each of the
following three months, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.
The second part is a 1.05 billion euro three-year loan
priced at 87 basis points above Euribor.
Although Etisalat priced the loans in euros, they can also
be utilised in dollars, the statement said, adding 17 local,
regional and international banks were financing the facility.
GOVERNMENT FUND
On Sunday, Reuters reported that an Abu Dhabi state-owned
fund would finance a quarter of Etisalat's purchase of the Maroc
Telecom stake, thereby reducing Etisalat's contribution to 3.15
billion euros.
"We cannot comment for the moment," said Okandan when asked
to confirm the role of the Abu Dhabi fund. "In May, within a few
weeks we are hoping to close the transaction and at the close we
will announce the specifics of this structure. Even without an
investor we have enough cash to top up the 1 billion euros."
Morocco's takeover rules require Etisalat to make a buyout
offer for Maroc Telecom's minority shareholders - the government
owns 30 percent, with the remaining 17 percent of the company
openly traded on the stock exchange. The price per share could
be different to that agreed with Vivendi, analysts have said.
When asked if Etisalat might borrow more to fund a minority
buy-out, Okandan said "it depends on the mandatory tender offer
(MTO), which may be launched after the closing in Morocco."
Former monopoly Maroc Telecom also has operations in Gabon,
Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Mali, while Etisalat subsidiary
Atlantique Telecom has operations in several African countries
including Ivory Coast, Niger and Togo.
Okandan declined to comment on whether Maroc Telecom, which
has made a better fist of sub-Saharan Africa, would take over
the management of Atlantique as suggested by some analysts.
"Whether under Maroc Telecom or not, we will continue to
consolidate Atlantique Telecom (in our results)," he said.
Etisalat has made capital commitments of 5.07 billion
dirhams for 2014, down 7 percent on 2013. This year's
expenditure will largely be spent in the UAE, Egypt and
Pakistan, Okandan said.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros) ($1 = 8.1139 Moroccan dirhams) ($1 =
3.6730 UAE dirhams)
