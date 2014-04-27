DUBAI, April 27 An Abu Dhabi state-owned fund is
financing a quarter of Etisalat's 4.2 billion euro
purchase of Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom,
said three sources with knowledge of the deal, adding it should
close this week.
The identity of the fund is a closely-guarded secret. The
banks that will provide the remaining 3.15 billion euros of loan
finance have not been told which of the emirate's state-owned
entities is supplying the cash.
The fund is most likely to be Mubadala, the
sources said, given that it already has telecommunications
assets and an existing partnership with Etisalat in Africa.
Etisalat declined to comment, as did Mubadala. Vivendi did
not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of
normal business hours.
