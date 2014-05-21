DUBAI May 21 Etisalat, which this
month bought a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, has
submitted a mandatory tender offer to buy the remaining shares
in the Moroccan firm, the United Arab Emirates operator said on
Wednesday.
Morocco regulations state an acquiring company must offer to
buy out minority shareholders if it owns 40 percent or more of
the voting rights of the company.
Etisalat has submitted its tender to the Moroccan
authorities for their approval, the company said in a bourse
statement, but did not reveal the price per share it has
offered.
Under bourse rules, acquiring companies do not need to offer
minority shareholders the same price they paid in the original
acquisition.
Etisalat bought Paris-listed Vivendi's stake in
Maroc Telecom last week for 4.14 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
The Moroccan government is the second largest shareholder in
Maroc Telecom with a 30 pct stake, while the free-float is
around 17 pct.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)