* Latest example of Abu Dhabi govt support for local firms
* Etisalat picks four banks to arrange euro bond - sources
(Adds detail, context)
By Matt Smith and David French
DUBAI, May 26 Abu Dhabi gave Etisalat
a $500 million grant towards its 4.14 billion euro ($5.64
billion) purchase of 53 percent of Maroc Telecom, the
company's prospectus for a planned bond issue shows.
The grant provides further evidence of Abu Dhabi's support
for its companies' foreign expansion but could draw complaints
from rivals about the Gulf emirate using its vast hydrocarbon
wealth to subsidise state-owned businesses and distort
competition.
Fellow Abu Dhabi-based company Etihad Airways benefited from
a $3 billion interest-free loan from the emirate's ruling
family, the Australian Financial Review newspaper said last
week, leading to complaints from rival airlines.
The Etisalat grant was mentioned in the prospectus for a
bond issue to help to repay some of the debt the company took on
to complete the Maroc Telecom transaction.
"In connection with the acquisition, the group received an
amount of $500 million as a grant from an entity owned by the
government of Abu Dhabi," the document stated.
Etisalat is 60 percent-owned by the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE is a federation of seven sheikhdoms, of which Abu Dhabi
is the capital and holder of the vast majority of its oil
reserves.
Etisalat did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
The grant comes on top of an 8.7 percent stake taken by the
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development - a state body which provides
cheap loans and grants for projects in developing nations - in
the legal entity that will hold Etisalat's Maroc Telecom stake.
Sources had told Reuters in April that Abu Dhabi was
providing a quarter of the funding for the purchase of the stake
from France's Vivendi, with the rest coming from bank
loans.
BOND PLANS
Etisalat said last month that it had raised a 3.15 billion
euro loan facility from 17 local and international banks, split
between a 2.1 billion euro one-year bridging loan and a 1.05
billion euro three-year loan.
The bridging loan was always expected to be refinanced with
a bond issue and Etisalat could start marketing that as early as
next week, having chosen four banks to arrange the issue, four
banking sources said.
It has chosen Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland to
arrange the euro-denominated offering, the sources said.
These four banks could be joined by others from among the
company's lenders as "passive bookrunners", three of the sources
said, although they added that Etisalat had yet to decide how
many banks would be given such a title.
Under such a scenario, the main bookrunners take charge of
running the bond sale to investors. The passive bookrunners play
little or no role, but both will be paid an arranging fee by the
issuer, with the main banks usually receiving a greater sum.
The bond issue, should it materialise, will be Etisalat's
debut offering and is expected to attract significant investor
demand, given its rarity value and high rating.
In a rating report last week, which classified both the
company and the bond programme as Aa3, Moody's said that
Etisalat's rating was "amongst the highest for any rated global
telecommunication service provider".
Investors are likely to compare the bond with other Abu
Dhabi state-linked entities, such as Mubadala. Also
rated Aa3 by Moody's, it issued a $750 million bond with a
seven-year lifespan on April 23 at a spread of 120 basis points
over equivalent U.S. Treasuries.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Additional Reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi and
Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by David Goodman)