FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Etisalat Nigeria to set up new board after regulators intervene -source
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 4, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

Etisalat Nigeria to set up new board after regulators intervene -source

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 4 (Reuters) - Etisalat Nigeria will appoint a new board of directors after lenders moved to foreclose following a collapse in debt renegotiation talks, forcing regulators to intervene to save the company, a telecoms regulatory source told Reuters.

The new board will have a central bank official as interim chairman and Boye Olusanya, a former deputy head at Celtel Nigeria, as new chief executive.

The new interim board made up of six members will operate for six months and will include a member representing shareholders, the source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.