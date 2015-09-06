DUBAI, Sept 6 United Arab Emirates
telecommunications firm Etisalat will allow foreign
and institutional investors to own its shares from Sept. 15
after its board of directors approved the new rules governing
ownership, according to a statement on Sunday.
Government-run Etisalat is worth nearly twice as much as the
second biggest listed UAE company, but its publicly-traded
shares can only be owned by UAE nationals and all institutions
are excluded.
In June, Etisalat said it would loosen these rules to permit
foreign and institutional investors to own shares worth up to 20
percent of the company, but said last month that these
shareholders would not be granted voting rights.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)