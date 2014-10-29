DUBAI Oct 29 Etisalat reported a 22
percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing
analysts' estimates despite the UAE firm's acquistion of a
majority stake in Maroc Telecom bolstering its bottom line.
The former telecom monopoly, which operates in 19 countries
across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of
2.22 billion dirhams ($598.97 million) in the three months to
Sept. 30.
This compares with a profit of 1.83 billion dirhams in the
year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Etisalat, the
Gulf's No.2 telecom operator by market value, would make a
quarterly profit of 2.65 billion dirhams.
Quarterly revenue was 13.2 billion dirhams, up from 9.59
billion dirhams a year earlier.
Almost half of Etisalat's third-quarter revenue came from
its international operations, up from 35 percent in the
year-earlier period.
This rise follows Etisalat's purchase of a 53 percent stake
in Maroc Telecom for 4.14 billion euros in May. Former monopoly
Maroc Telecom also has operations in Gabon, Mauritania, Burkina
Faso and Mali.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)