DUBAI Oct 28 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat reported a 8.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Etisalat, which directly and indirectly operates in 19 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 1.95 billion dirhams ($530.92 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 2.13 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the former monopoly would post a quarterly profit of 1.93 billion dirhams.

Etisalat generated quarterly revenue of 12.99 billion dirhams, down from 13.12 billion dirhams a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)