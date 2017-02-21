BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
DUBAI Feb 21 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat will pay the federal government a royalty fee of 30 percent on the company's profit for 2017-2021, according to a bourse statement on Tuesday.
A royalty rate on Etisalat's revenues of 15 percent will only be based on domestic products and services, while revenues from international operations will be exempted from royalty fees, the statement said.
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: