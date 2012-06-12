* Precious metals outflows total $1.5 bln as gold sells off * Investors switch to fixed income ETPs for safe haven * Energy ETPs lose $356 mln as economic growth slows By Claire Milhench LONDON, June 12 Outflows from commodity exchange traded products (ETPs) nearly tripled in May as investors piled record amounts of money into safe-haven government bond ETPs in response to a deteriorating outlook for the global economy. Investors pulled some $2.9 billion from U.S. and Europe-listed commodity ETPs last month, after withdrawing nearly $1 billion in April, data from asset manager BlackRock showed. Some $1.5 billion of the May outflows came from precious metals ETPs. The aversion to commodities, which has continued into June, is a big shift from March, when commodity ETPs had attracted $814 million in inflows. ETPs, an easy route into commodities for investors, include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded commodities and exchange-traded notes. All trade on a stock exchange and their value is linked to the underlying assets. The move out of precious metals was unusual given their previous safe-haven status, but a sharp fall in the gold price was partly to blame. The S&P GSCI Gold index ended the month down 9.45 percent after gold tumbled from $1,664.75 at the start of May to $1,558.70 at the close. "May was a volatile month for gold as it took its lead from the euro/dollar cross rate while safe-haven flows went in to core government bonds," said Steve Cohen, head of investment strategies in EMEA for BlackRock's iShares. Government bond ETPs attracted record-breaking inflows of $5.6 billion, with some $4.4 billion going into U.S. Treasury bond products, BlackRock data showed. "In May investors were moving into hibernation mode - they were selling everything apart from (government) bonds and cash," said Nicholas Brooks, head of research and investment strategies at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. He added that the gold price is likely to be buffeted in the near-term by the conflicting forces of U.S. dollar strength and concerns about the potential break-up of the euro. Cohen said that the outflows from ETPs coincided with a major unwind in gold speculative positions. "With the weak economic data in the U.S. and the intensification of the euro crisis, we see the main short-term driver of gold to be expectations for central bank action." Guy Wolf, macro strategist at Marex Spectron, said that gold had evolved into a proxy for quantitative easing over the last six months and indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that there would be no further monetary stimulus had removed some of this support. "The speculators are pretty short gold now." However, bargain hunters and investors wanting to hedge their euro-risk have flocked back to gold in June, according to data from ETF Securities. Its own gold exchange traded commodities attracted some $206 million of inflows in the week to June 7. This is their second biggest weekly inflow since December 2011. ECONOMY WORRIES HIT ENERGY The most economically-sensitive commodities took a hammering in May after China's industrial output, retail sales and investment data came in lower than expected. The eurozone crisis also intensified in May due to Spain's ballooning debt problems and increased chances of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro. Energy ETPs had outflows of $356 million according to BlackRock data, and industrial metals lost $115 million. Cohen said that some 96 percent of the energy sector movement could be explained by changes in the oil price. Brent crude oil futures fell over 14 percent in May to end the month at $101.87 a barrel, which Cohen attributed to concerns about economic growth in the United States and China. Standard & Poor's noted that energy acted as the biggest drag on S&P GSCI index returns in May with the S&P GSCI Energy index down 15.3 pct. Wolf said that crude oil and refined products had had the largest long exposure in the commodities complex at the end of the first quarter and so had been most vulnerable to a sell off. "Now people are starting to build short positions but there is probably more downside in the near term," he said. ETF Securities said that its ETFS Short Petroleum and ETFS Short Industrial Metals products had seen inflows of $9 million and $7 million respectively in the week to June 7. This suggests some asset allocators take the view that broad cyclical commodity sectors have further to fall, Brooks said. Wolf also expects the aversion to commodities to continue for the time being, given the uncertain outlook for Europe. "I don't see what could turn the tide in the short term," he said. "How long will the ECB (European Central Bank) be prepared to supply three-year funding to banks that are technically bankrupt?" At the end of May, BlackRock's data covered 833 commodity ETPs, worth some $173 billion. The global figures in the table below combine BlackRock's numbers for U.S. and Europe-listed products and exclude other regions. Some $23.82 billion was invested in commodity ETPs on the ETF Securities platform at the end of May. (Reporting by Claire Milhench. Editing by Jane Merriman)