* Bargain hunters return to energy ETPs after oil price fall * Total commodity ETP outflows at $898 mln in July * Cyclicals suffer on worries about Chinese slowdown By Claire Milhench LONDON, Aug 17 Investors withdrew a whopping $2.3 billion from gold exchange-traded products (ETPs) in July as the dollar strengthened, but energy ETP inflows surged by some $1.9 billion after oil futures sold off. Investors have taken a contrarian approach to oil ETPs this year, shovelling in $8 billion in the first quarter on expectations of an oil price rebound, then withdrawing $2.67 billion in the second quarter. An 18 percent fall in Brent crude oil futures in July prompted investors to return to the market, as many took the view that prices had troughed. "The oil price further corrected on greater inventory builds, the expectation of incremental Iranian production coming to the market, and dollar strength," said Wei Li, iShares investment strategist at BlackRock. "Speculative investors may have come in at these levels to try to find the bottom." Gold prices fell to a 5-1/2-year low in July, hurt by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in September, Li noted. "This was despite some safe-haven flows on Greece headlines," she added. Martin Arnold, FX and commodity strategist at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said most of the outflows seemed to have come from the United States, supporting the argument that a strengthening dollar linked to decent economic data had helped trigger a broader gold selloff. Cyclical commodity ETPs also continued to suffer outflows, with industrial metals ETPs losing $106 million and broad-basket commodity ETPs losing $384 million. Base metals sold off hard in July as investors took fright over a slowing China, with copper, the bellwether metal for industrial health, down almost 10 percent. "The China-bashing just doesn't seem to stop," Arnold said. "We saw a kneejerk reaction after the renminbi reforms - the industrial metals declined sharply." But he added that ETF Securities had started to see some bargain hunting in copper and aluminium ETPs in early August. Global commodities at end-July (US$ mln) SECTOR JULY FLOWS YTD FLOWS Broad Basket/Diversified -384 -388 Agriculture -72 22 Energy 1,927 7,314 Industrial Metals -106 -175 Gold -2,309 -1,715 Silver 22 101 Other Precious Metals 25 -164 TOTAL COMMODITIES -898 4,996 Source: BlackRock (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Dale Hudson)