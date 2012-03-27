By Anjuli Davies
The survey, by Edhec-Risk Institute, part of the French
business school Edhec, found that only 5 percent of
institutional investment and private wealth managers who
responded felt investors were sufficiently educated to
understand them.
"This clearly shows that there is a need for both ETF
providers and regulators to help investors understand that one
character change in the acronym creates a huge difference,
thereby enabling them to take the potential risk exposures into
account when investing in ETPs other than ETFs," it said.
The survey comes less than a week after recent volatile
price movements in a popular but controversial leveraged
Exchange Traded Note issued by Credit Suisse.
The volatility of the note has raised questions about the
role of such products and fears that they are being sold to
investors who do not fully understand them.
Exchange-traded products (ETPs) is an umbrella term that
covers exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes
(ETNs,) and others.
ETFs trade like a share, and track an index, either by
holding the underlying assets, or by synthetically replicating
the returns using derivatives.
They are governed under a framework called Ucits -
Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable
Securities - which allows them to be sold in any European Union
country after approval from a single member state.
Ucits stipulates certain regulatory collateral requirements
and restrictions. ETFs cannot invest more than 20 percent of
their net-asset-value (NAV) in instruments issued by the same
body.
ETFs are often pitched to investors as a cheap, transparent
and consumer-friendly means of investment.
ETNs, by contrast, are based on unsecured debt. They do not
fall under the Ucits regulatory umbrella, and expose investors
to additional risks such as the risk of an issuer defaulting.
In April 2011, the international watchdog, the Financial
Stability Board (FSB) called for closer scrutiny in particular
of leveraged and inverse products which aim to multiply
underlying returns, saying that their complexity and opacity may
leave investors exposed to risks they had not anticipated.
"People looking at any ETP need to understand what is the
structure , what is the underlying and how are they going to
achieve it," Scott Ebner, Global Head of ETF Product Development
at State Street Global Advisors, whose 36 products sold in
Europe fall under the Ucits brand, told Reuters.
"When we get away from ETFs that are Ucits fund and start
talking about ETPs that have different structures it's even more
important that investors understand what the underlying is they
should be getting exposition and how they are getting it."
Globally, ETP assets under management hit around 1.7
trillion dollars at the end of February, with ETFs comprising
just over 1.5 trillion dollars and other ETPs totaling around
200 billion, estimates Blackrock.
The survey included responses from 174 institutional
investment managers and private wealth managers based in Europe
who already use ETFs.