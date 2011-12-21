NEW YORK Dec 21 An adviser for a unit of E*Trade Financial Corp , whose public professional record was tainted by a disclosure about auction-rate securities, can ask a court to wipe away those details, an arbitration panel ruled.

Arbitrators recommended expunging a disclosure from a public regulatory filing for William Velthaus, an adviser for E*Trade Securities LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey, about a $200,000 arbitration claim the investors filed against E*Trade in March. Industry rules require that a court confirm the expungement ruling.

Velthaus did not knowingly provide incorrect information about the safety of various auction rate securities he sold to two investors in 2005, according to a finding by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel.

The auction-rate securities market, which ground to a halt during the financial crisis of 2008, remains a headache for many brokers whose disclosure records include details about arbitration complaints filed by investors against their firms. Auction-rate securities were sold as highly liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds, but with slightly higher returns.

But the $330 billion auction-rate market failed as large investment banks that ran the auctions faced liquidity crunches and thousands of investors were left holding securities that could not be sold. The instruments were sold for more than a decade by advisers with few problems prior to the financial crisis.

"I think we're going to see a lot more of these cases," said Marc Dobin, a lawyer in Jupiter, Florida who represents brokers.

E*Trade reached a settlement with state securities regulators in October to return approximately $100 million to clients whose funds have been frozen in the auction rate securities. The firm also agreed to a $5 million fine.

Velthaus was not named as a party in the arbitration case, but industry rules required E*Trade to disclose it in his record because the investors, Laura Bogolin and Roy Lee Harvey of Georgia, mentioned his name in their statement of claim, according to John Bersin, an E*Trade vice president and associate general counsel.

E*Trade requested the expungement on Velthaus' behalf after entering a settlement with the investors, Bersin told Reuters. Investors, in certain settlements, agree not to oppose a firm's expungement request, say lawyers.

A lawyer for the investors did not respond to a call or e-mail requesting comment.

The investors' case is among a handful that were filed before E*Trade agreed to the $100-million settlement with state regulators, said Bersin.

E*Trade does not have a brokerage-wide policy for trying to clean up the records of brokers that have been marred by the firm's problems with auction-rate securities, said Bersin. Instead the company will consider such requests on a case-by-case basis, he said.

A FINRA regulatory filing for Velthaus still includes details about other auction-rate cases E*Trade settled with investors. Velthaus, who denied the claims, did not contribute to those settlements or admit to any wrongdoing, according to the filing.