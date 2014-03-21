(Changes sixth paragraph to show that Grey Advertising was not
fired by E*Trade, but resigned the account)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, March 20 Digital discount broker
E*Trade Financial Corp on Thursday bid farewell to the
precocious baby who starred in the television commercials
promoting its trading platform for the last six years.
Or rather it gave the baby with the baritone voice the
chance to angrily announce that he has resigned.
In a 30-second ad that debuted during the opening games of
the NCAA March Madness tournament, a singing cat named Beanie
interrupts the baby's announcement that he is funding his
retirement account through E*Trade.
Told that the cat, which bursts into song with nonsensical
lyrics about bundling and options and ETFs, is his new sidekick,
the baby smashes his cellphone and barks: "I'm done. I'm out of
here."
For the brokerage firm that is recovering from a near-fatal
venture into mortgage lending and banking, the baby's retirement
is no laughing matter.
Chief Executive Officer Paul Idzik said soon after his
arrival in January 2013 that E*Trade was taking the wrong
approach to marketing and should be more scientific in measuring
how its messages resonate with clients. He fired marketing head
Nick Utton, along with many other top executives. Grey
Advertising, which created the baby ads, resigned from the
account last summer and was replaced by Ogilvy & Mather.
"The baby was a wonderful iconic expression of what we
were," new chief marketing officer Liza Landsman told Reuters.
"But we want something that better reflects our present and
where we are going."
She wouldn't be specific about the new marketing campaign
that will be launched in the next few weeks, but said it will be
equally "witty" and rely more on online channels such as Yahoo
Finance, search engines such as Google and Bing and social
networks such as Facebook than on television.
An increasing number of E*Trade clients of all ages and
wealth levels are using digital means to research investment
ideas, communicate with each other and trade. Digital reflects
the client experience and is "becoming the brand, to a certain
extent," Landsman said.
E*Trade President Navtej Nandra, who like Landsman was hired
last May, told Reuters that about 10 percent of the company's
trades are now executed through mobile and tablet devices, just
behind the 12 percent of trades that rival TD Ameritrade
Holdings recently said were sent through smartphones
and other mobile devices.
Nandra described the firm as a "digital hybrid" that works
across many platforms, including those that rely on customer
service representatives and live advisers for clients who want
the "human touch." E*Trade is no longer trying to be all things
to all people, he said, but it is also going well beyond its old
image as a firm whose major appeal is discounted stock trading
commissions.
Landsman promised that the new campaign will be as iconic as
the baby-centric ads. She also said that the firm's advertising
budget is "up a little" from last year.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)