(Corrects month CEO left to August in paragraph 4)

* Hires Spencer Stuart for CEO hunt

* E*Trade abruptly announced departure of Freiberg in August

* Analysts expect new CEO to be open to acquisition

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Sept 5 E*Trade Financial Corp said on Wednesday its board has hired headhunting company Spencer Stuart to help find a new chief executive after the online brokerage abruptly ousted CEO Stephen Freiberg four weeks ago, rekindling speculation the firm could soon be sold.

Frank Petrilli, a former TD Waterhouse executive who joined E*Trade in January as chairman, took over as interim CEO and is also on the board's search committee to find a permanent replacement for Freiberg.

E*Trade, which has been hampered by bad loans in its banking unit, has long been considered a potential takeover target, but has concluded twice in the past two years that the time was not right for a sale.

When Freiberg's departure was announced on Aug. 9, shares in the New York-based firm spiked nearly 7 percent and have largely held their gains. They fell 0.3 percent to $8.56 on Wednesday.

The board may have an eye out for someone who can both execute the firm's more immediate strategy, while also being more open to a potential acquisition, said Matt Fischer, an analyst at Credit Agricole Securities.

"In addition to cost cutting and in addition to running off the balance sheet, this new CEO will have a dialogue with potential acquirers and I think that's part of the endgame," Fischer said.

BROKER VS BANKER

While analysts were surprised by the timing of Freiberg's departure, the consensus after the fact was that it made sense.

In June, E*Trade quietly let go of Peter Knitzer, another former Citibank executive who had served as president of E*Trade's bank for a little over a year. His duties were taken over by Freiberg, and have now been assumed by Petrilli, who has said he is not interested in a permanent executive position.

E*Trade has said for months now it will continue to cut the size of its balance sheet while focusing on attracting clients and assets to its core brokerage business. It said it does not plan on offering any new banking products, including loans.

"They are not going to do anything innovative on the banking front, so you need someone with a brokerage background," said Nomura analyst Keith Murray.

E*Trade plans to gradually reduce its balance sheet by $5 billion to $10 billion to improve its capital ratios. In the last quarter, E*Trade reduced the interest rate on its complete savings account - the bank's main product - leading to outflows of $500 million during the quarter.

The New York-based company, which features a talking baby as its spokesman, also said in July it plans to cut $40 million out of its expenses by the end of 2013. A CEO with direct brokerage experience might help it get there more quickly.

ALBATROSS AROUND ITS NECK

Under Freiberg, who spent 30 years at Citigroup as a banking products executive, E*Trade made progress in chipping away at its outsized portfolio of soured mortgage loans, which nearly sank the firm when the housing market imploded in 2007 and has been the albatross around its neck ever since.

Hedge fund Citadel stepped in to save E*Trade with a $2.5 billion infusion and remains it largest shareholder, with a 9.6 percent stake.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin sits on E*Trade's board as well as the committee to find its new CEO. Citadel was the most vocal advocate for putting E*Trade up for sale, saying in a letter to the firm last summer it had endured enough after "nearly four years of value destruction and lost opportunity."

But a strategic review of E*Trade by Goldman Sachs concluded in November that a sale was not the best option to maximize shareholder value.

Rivals such as TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and Charles Schwab Corp were often mentioned as potential acquirers, but both expressed concern about the loan portfolio.

At June 30, the portfolio was down to $11.8 billion, from $32 billion in 2007. Loan loss provisions were around $67 million, versus $319 million in the second quarter of 2008.

THE END GAME

"There is a price in which a deal could get done and it didn't seem to me that the former CEO was interested in really working toward getting a deal done," said Fischer.

E*Trade could be sold for anywhere between $12 and $15 a share, but with the company's share price languishing, trading volumes at multi-year lows, and the uncertain economy, it would likely be toward the bottom of that range, he said.

Based on 285.74 million shares outstanding, that would value E*Trade at $3.43 billion to $4.29 billion.

"It may not happen in the next 12 months, but at least they will be working toward that endgame," said Fischer.

TD Ameritrade has often been cited as the most likely buyer of E*Trade, because it could generate the most synergies.

By combining with TD Ameritrade, E*Trade could wipe out much of its advertising, technology, and back office costs, said Nomura's Murray. Both firms exist mainly as online entities.

"If they took it over, they could conceivably knock out over half of the expenses," Murray said.

Such a deal would be about 30 percent accretive to TD Ameritrade, said JMP Securities analyst David Trone.

E*Trade has about 2.9 million brokerage accounts, 1.1 million stock plan accounts, a little under half-a-million bank accounts, and 30 physical branches. It had $192.5 billion in customer assets as of June 30. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew, Dave Zimmerman, Tim Dobbyn and Phil Berlowitz)