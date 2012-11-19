Nov 19 Online financial services company E*Trade
Financial Corp will shut down its British brokerage
business as the company shifts focus back to its core U.S.
operations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the decision.
Customers of the British unit, E*Trade Securities Ltd, were
recently notified of the planned shutdown and were given the
option to transfer their accounts to another financial
institution or to liquidate their positions, the paper said. ()
Recently, E*Trade rivals Charles Schwab and TD
Ameritrade moved ahead to shut down some of their
European businesses.
European brokers have struggled to maintain profits this
year as investors have quit trading due to continued uncertainty
about the future of the euro zone.
E*Trade could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.