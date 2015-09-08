BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 E*Trade Financial Inc said on Tuesday it expected to post a loss in the current quarter due to a charge related to a restructuring of its bank's balance sheet.
The company said it would eliminate all of the bank's $4.4 billion of wholesale funding obligations by the end of the quarter.
E*Trade said it will record a related pre-tax charge of about $410 million in the third quarter.
E*Trade's shares were up 3.4 percent in premarket trading at $26.23. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base