Sept 8 E*Trade Financial Inc said it
would eliminate all of the $4.4 billion wholesale funding
obligations from its bank's balance sheet by the end of the
current quarter to make room for low-cost deposits.
Shares of E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer
and a bank, jumped 6.4 percent to $27 in early trading on the
Nasdaq.
The company, however, said it expected to post a loss in the
third quarter due to a $410 million pre-tax charge related to
the restructuring.
E*Trade, which nearly collapsed under the weight of bad
subprime loans during the financial crisis, has been
restructuring its debt. In March, it cut its outstanding debt by
$340 million to a 10-year low of $1 billion.
The company said on Tuesday it would offset the charge by
decreasing the size of its balance sheet in line with the
reduction in liabilities, utilizing excess bank capital and
contributing $110 million of capital to the bank.
