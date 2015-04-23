German bond scarcity could tip the ECB taper debate, data suggests
* Analysts- ECB bought less German debt than rules allow in April
April 23 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp's quarterly profit plunged about 59 percent, hurt by lower commissions from trading services.
The company's net income fell to $40 million, or 14 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $97 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue fell 4 percent to $456 million.
* CIT GROUP INC SAYS ITS REAL ESTATE FINANCE BUSINESS PROVIDED A $46 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO MENIN DEVELOPMENT