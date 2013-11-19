UPDATE 1-Rand tumbles after S&P downgrades South Africa to "junk"
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
NEW YORK Nov 19 E*Trade Financial Corp said on Tuesday that it has received approval from regulators to divert capital from its bank subsidiary to use for broader corporate purposes.
The approval, disclosed in a regulatory filing, is the second this year and signals progress in the discount brokerage company's gradual recovery from its life-threatening issuance of faulty mortgages during the financial crisis. However, the amount being sent from the bank is lower than E*Trade had previously signaled.
The New York-based company said regulators and its board approved allowing E*Trade Bank to send its parent a dividend of $75 million this quarter. It also said that it intends to seek approval for continuing quarterly distributions from the bank "over the near term, up to the level of the bank's net income from the prior quarter."
E*Trade in September deployed $100 million of bank capital to its parent, saying at the time it hoped to continue distributing the same amount every quarter "over the near term."
A bank spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the change in the dividend amount.
Shares of E*Trade were down 10 cents to $17.52 in early trading.
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend