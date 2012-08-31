Aug 30 Online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial
Corp has reached an agreement with three U.S. states to
implement an antitrust compliance policy and training program,
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said in a statement.
The agreement is part of a multi-state investigation into
potential violations of antitrust law in the retail securities
brokerage industry.
E*Trade will also pay $100,000 to reimburse the states for a
portion of their costs of the investigation but the payment is
not meant to be construed as a penalty, according to the letter
of agreement.
A similar agreement has been reached with TradeKing Group
Inc.
E*Trade reached the agreement with the attorneys general of
Connecticut, Iowa and Missouri.
E*Trade representatives could not be reached for comment
outside normal working hours.