NEW YORK May 10 Shareholders of E*Trade
Financial Corp voted for the declassification of the
company's board, E*Trade said, cutting directors' terms to one
year from three and ending staggered voting, a move sought by
one of the company's largest shareholders.
Previously, the company had three classifications of
directors, with each classification serving three-year terms,
and coming up for reelection on a staggered basis.
In its preliminary prospectus in March, E*Trade said, "many
institutional investors believe that the election of directors
is the primary means for stockholders to influence corporate
governance policies and to hold management accountable for
implementing those policies."
The call for the elimination of the staggered board first
came from hedge fund Citadel, one of the New York-based
company's largest investors. Citadel provided E*Trade with $2.5
billion in rescue financing in 2007.
Citadel prompted a strategic review of the company, which
E*Trade concluded in November, deciding to continue with its
current strategy rather than putting itself up for sale.
E*Trade reported an annual profit last year for the first
time since 2006. The company has been under pressure since the
bottom fell out of the U.S. housing market, which led to
billions in loses on the risky loans in the mortgage portfolio
of E*Trade's banking unit.
Shareholders at the company's annual meeting also supported
a non-binding resolution backing E*Trade executives' pay.
In 2011, E*Trade Chief Executive Steven Freiberg was paid
$6.29 million, more that double what he earned in 2010.