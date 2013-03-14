NEW YORK, March 14 Shares of E*Trade Financial Corp dropped as much as 6.8 percent Thursday morning following news that hedge fund Citadel LLC is dumping its stake in the bank and discount brokerage company.

Citadel was E*Trade's largest investor, holding 27.4 million shares, equal to 9.6 percent of the outstanding shares. Citadel said late on Wednesday that it is selling its stake in a secondary offering. E*Trade will not receive any proceeds.

Shares of E*Trade, which closed Wednesday at $11.82, were off 6.6 percent at $11.04 in morning trading after opening at $10.99.

In a report to clients title "Bye Bye Baby-Citadel," a reference to E*Trade's wise-baby advertisements, Compass Point Research & Trading analyst Michael Tarkan said investors are likely to "take some profits this morning" as E*Trade shares have risen 32 percent this year. He has a "neutral" rating on the stock. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; editing by John Wallace)