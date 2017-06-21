By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 Banks have lined up around €250m
of debt financing to back private equity firm CVC’s acquisition
of Sweden-based online travel agency Etraveli, banking sources
said.
CVC agreed to acquire the business, which operates with
brands Gotogate, Supersaver and Seat24, from German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 for €508m, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse, Jefferies and UBS are leading the debt
financing, which will be in the form of senior leveraged loans,
the sources said.
CVC was not immediately available to comment on the
financing.
The term loan is set to be syndicated to institutional
investors, although it is not clear whether the process will
launch before or after the summer, the sources said.
Any deals that banks underwrite from now will be subject to
debate on whether they should launch for syndication during the
summer period and risk a more limited audience or be held on
banks’ balance sheets to launch post summer, at the expense and
risk to banks unclear of future market conditions.
ProSieben had announced in February that it was looking into
its travel business, which includes Internet portals such as
event agency mydays and travel booking site weg.de and accounts
for more than a third of digital revenues at the company.
It aims to use proceeds from the sale of Etraveli to fund
further growth, make bolt-on acquisitions in the Digital
Entertainment and Commerce business and acquire minority stakes
in companies already in its portfolio.
