Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Etsy Inc, an e-commerce site for handmade goods, said on Tuesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Chad Dickerson would step down, to be succeeded as CEO by board member Josh Silverman later this week.
The marketplace also reported a first-quarter loss of $421,000 after earning $1.2 million a year ago. One of its shareholders, Black-and-White Capital LP, earlier on Tuesday called on Etsy to explore a sale and separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
Fred Wilson, a director on Etsy's board since 2007, will take over the chairmanship, the company said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.