April 15 Etsy Inc's initial public
offering has been priced at $16 per share, a market source told
Reuters, valuing the online seller of handmade goods and craft
supplies at about $1.78 billion.
The company's IPO raised about $266.66 million at that
price, the top end of its expected range of $14-$16 per share.
Etsy is offering 13.33 million shares, while 3.33 million
shares are being sold by shareholders.
Etsy, which has 29 million items listed on its website,
charges a 20-cent listing fee for each item and a 3.5 percent
fee for each completed sale. It also earns from its advertising
platform, payment processing and shipping labels.
Shares of Etsy are expected to start trading under the
symbol "ETSY" on Thursday on Nasdaq.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co LLC are
underwriting the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)