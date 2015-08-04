Aug 4 Etsy Inc, which operates a crafts shopping website, reported a quarterly loss that doubled from the year-earlier period, as operating costs rose 49 percent.

Net loss widened to $6.4 million or 7 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.2 million or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of Etsy, which debuted in April, tumbled 13 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)