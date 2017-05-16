(Adds detail on stock performance, background on company)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Shares of Etsy Inc
surged more than 23 percent on Tuesday and were on
track for their biggest daily gain since 2015 after two
investment firms revealed stakes in the online crafts retailer
and the company said it was reviewing its strategy.
Etsy nearly doubled in its 2015 stock market debut but then
moved steadily lower, never to regain its early high as it faced
competition from rivals including Amazon.com and
Facebook Inc and failed to grow at the rate expected by
Wall Street.
TPG Group Holding Advisors Inc and Dragoneer Investment
Group LLC late on Monday jointly reported an 8 percent stake in
Etsy, a disclosure that came just weeks after activist hedge
fund Black-and-White Capital LP, which owns roughly 2 percent of
Etsy, urged the Brooklyn-based company to explore a potential
sale.
Etsy, which reported a net loss of $29 million last year,
this month said it is laying off 80 people, roughly 8 percent of
its workforce. It also appointed former eBay Inc
executive Josh Silverman as chief executive, taking over from
Chairman and CEO Chad Dickerson.
The average analyst recommendation for Etsy is between a
"buy" and a "hold", according to Thomson Reuters data. The
average analyst recommendation in May 2015 following Etsy's
initial public offer was "hold".
The stock was up 23.6 percent at $13.99 in midday trade, its
highest level since October. Etsy's IPO in April 2015 was priced
at $16 per share.
