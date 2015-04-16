UPDATE 1-Prosecutor probes Porsche SE executives over market manipulation allegations
* Similar to probe already launched into VW officials (Adds detail from markets regulator and related probes)
April 16 Shares of Etsy Inc, an online marketplace for handmade goods and craft supplies, more than doubled in their debut on Thursday, valuing the company at about $3.83 billion.
The company's initial public offering of about 16.7 million shares raised about $267 million, after it was priced at the top end of the expected range of $14-$16.
New York-based Etsy sold 13.3 million shares in the offering, while stockholders including venture capital firms Accel Partners, Index Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Acton Capital sold the rest.
The stock opened at $31 and touched a high of $34.54 on the Nasdaq.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co LLC were underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Similar to probe already launched into VW officials (Adds detail from markets regulator and related probes)
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.