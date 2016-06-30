BRUSSELS, June 30 EU antitrust regulators will
investigate whether brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is
illegally blocking cheaper imports of its own beer into the
Belgian market, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The probe underlines the competition authority's crackdown
against companies seeking to prevent "parallel trade", in which
cheaper products in one country are transported for sale in
another.
"AB InBev may be pursuing a deliberate strategy to restrict
so-called 'parallel trade' of its beer from less expensive
countries, such as the Netherlands and France, to the more
expensive Belgian market," the Commission said in a statement.
It said the investigation would focus on whether the brewer
changes the packaging of beer cans or bottles to make it harder
to sell them in other countries and whether it restricts
non-Belgian retailers' access to rebates to prevent them from
importing cheaper beer to Belgium.
AB InBev faces the risk of a fine up to 10 percent of its
global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)